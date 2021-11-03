Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

