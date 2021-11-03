Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,687 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,780,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 71.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 845,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,458,000 after purchasing an additional 352,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $1,516,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

