Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 54,589 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 260.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.61. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

