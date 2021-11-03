Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $975,000 Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $22,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

