Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $815,000 in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Autolus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.