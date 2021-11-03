AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.16. 9,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 272,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Specifically, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,627 shares of company stock worth $1,578,888 in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.