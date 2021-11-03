Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,910.37. 34,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,903. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,612.11 and a one year high of $2,973.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,822.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,599.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,127.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.