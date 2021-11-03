Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. 17,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

