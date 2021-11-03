Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.66 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. 1,871,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,131. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

