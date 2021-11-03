Amalgamated Bank Acquires 20,817 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $174.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

