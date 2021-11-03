Amalgamated Bank Has $5.50 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 412.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

NYSE COO opened at $420.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.83 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.42.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

