Amalgamated Bank Has $5.65 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $302.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 246.57 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $309.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.66.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.54.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

