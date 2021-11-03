Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNXC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

