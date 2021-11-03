Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 621.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

