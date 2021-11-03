Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

AMAL stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.