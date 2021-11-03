Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.50. Amarin shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 92,556 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.44 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 14.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

