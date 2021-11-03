AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells $2,813,915.46 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 81,984,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,969,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

