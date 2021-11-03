Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. 1,334,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

