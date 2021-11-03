Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

