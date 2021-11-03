Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ameren also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,026. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

