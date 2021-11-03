American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:AXL opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.06.
Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
