American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.