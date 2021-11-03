American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.88 and last traded at $88.06. Approximately 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $575,057. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

