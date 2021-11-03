American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.39-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works stock traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,957. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

