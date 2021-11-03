Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on November 19th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $24.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $307.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.06. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $161.94 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,350 shares of company stock valued at $22,410,261 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

