AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 160,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

ABC opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

