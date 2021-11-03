Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 9,463 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2,985.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

