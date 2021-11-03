AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.