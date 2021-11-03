Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average is $232.25. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
