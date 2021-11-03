Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average is $232.25. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

