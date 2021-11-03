Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.00 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

