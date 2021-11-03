Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.00 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.100 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.81.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
