Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.13. 3,774,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,530. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

