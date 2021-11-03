Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,544,813. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,879,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after buying an additional 573,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

