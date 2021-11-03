Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). GAN posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,335 shares of company stock worth $2,255,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 314,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

