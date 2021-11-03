Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.62). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,210. Invitae has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.