Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $199.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $205.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $764.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 946,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,359. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

