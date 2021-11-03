Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock remained flat at $$28.97 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $329.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

