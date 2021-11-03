Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.00 Million

Brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post sales of $864.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $865.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $862.50 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $778.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.03. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

