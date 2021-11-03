Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 233,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,220. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

