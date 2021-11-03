Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 615,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,388. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.