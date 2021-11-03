Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 615,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,388. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

