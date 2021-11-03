Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $145.17. 1,144,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,172. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

