Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. Denny’s posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

DENN stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 49,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,291. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

