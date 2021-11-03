Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Intuit posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $618.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a one year low of $317.83 and a one year high of $629.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

