Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Encompass Health by 79.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Encompass Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

