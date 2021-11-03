Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $40.67

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.07. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 54.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,152.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

