Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Price Target at $565.00

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.83. 497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $390.28 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

