Analysts Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Price Target at $24.08

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

FSR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

