Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $32.38

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,499. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $887.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
