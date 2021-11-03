Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $32.38

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,499. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $887.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.