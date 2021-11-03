Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Norway Royal Salmon AS (NRYYF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS: NRYYF) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2021 – Norway Royal Salmon AS was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2021 – Norway Royal Salmon AS was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Norway Royal Salmon AS was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2021 – Norway Royal Salmon AS was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 on Wednesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.