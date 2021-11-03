Analyzing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 5.05 $2.76 million $0.20 32.65 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.61 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -3.79

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AcuityAds and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 137.37%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.30%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49%

Summary

AcuityAds beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

