Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,680 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

