Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $221.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.28 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

